Mrs. Mary Helen Boatwright Schenck, 87, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mrs. Schenck was born Aug. 6, 1932 in Chesterfield, S.C. She was a daughter of the late Lewis Leroy Boatwright and Beulah Mae Davis Boatwright. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Schenck; one sister; and six brothers. Mrs. Schenck is survived by two sons, Roger Dale Schenck and wife Pauletta of Landis and Dennis Wayne Schenck and wife Pat of China Grove; daughter, Tammy Darlene Schenck of Kannapolis; sister, Louise Boatwright Overcash and husband Harold of Kannapolis; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dennis Schenck and Rev. Joel Hiatt will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at Lady's Funeral Home. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Schenck.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 27, 2019