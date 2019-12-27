Mary Schenck (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Schenck.
Service Information
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC
28083
(704)-933-2131
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Mary Helen Boatwright Schenck, 87, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mrs. Schenck was born Aug. 6, 1932 in Chesterfield, S.C. She was a daughter of the late Lewis Leroy Boatwright and Beulah Mae Davis Boatwright. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Schenck; one sister; and six brothers. Mrs. Schenck is survived by two sons, Roger Dale Schenck and wife Pauletta of Landis and Dennis Wayne Schenck and wife Pat of China Grove; daughter, Tammy Darlene Schenck of Kannapolis; sister, Louise Boatwright Overcash and husband Harold of Kannapolis; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dennis Schenck and Rev. Joel Hiatt will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at Lady's Funeral Home. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Schenck.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.