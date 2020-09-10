1/1
Mary Sercy
Mary Sercy, age 88, of Salisbury passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Novant Rowan Medical Center. She was a long time member of Phaniels Baptist Church. Mary was preceded in death by he first husband John Cordell and second husband Earl Sercy. She is survived by her sisters, Helen Whitley of Kannapolis and Ola Mae Cline of Statesville; niece Carolyn Benfield and husband Burt of Salisbury; two nephews Lloyd Sanders and Danny Whitley both of Kannapolis. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Liberty Commons in Salisbury for their love and care during Mary's time there. Service: Graveside service and committal will be 10:00 a.m., Friday September 11, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Michael Taylor officiating. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Sercy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
West Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
Memories & Condolences

