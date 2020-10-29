1/1
Mary Sloan Moon
1944 - 2020
Mrs. Mary Sloan Moon, 76, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at The Laurels of Salisbury. Born February 15, 1944 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Samuel Sloan and Ruby Wilson Sloan. Mrs. Moon was a member of the first graduating class of South Rowan High School where she remained active with the alumni group. She attended Lees-McCrae College and worked as a deputy clerk for the Rowan County court system where she retired in 2009. As a military spouse, she supported her family and husband throughout his service. She was active in church and a lifelong member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and was active with the women's groups. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and spending time with friends. Mrs. Moon was devoted to her family as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. Mrs. Moon is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lee Moon and sister, Ann Ennis. Mrs. Moon is survived by her son, Adrian Moon and wife, Melissa of Wilmington; daughter, Selena Bell and husband, Eddie of Mt. Ulla; brother, John Sloan; nephew, Eric Ennis; nieces, Stacey Rogers and Krista Ennis; nephew, Allen Moon; niece, Alicia Longwedel; grandchildren, Tyler and Courtney Bell; great-grandchildren, Cara Blake Cruz and Skylar Bell. Service: Funeral service will be at 3PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Thyatira Presbyterian Church at the outdoor picnic shelter, with Pastor Stacey Steck officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Thyatira Presbyterian Church, 220 White Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Moon family. Online condolences and memorial tributes may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
October 28, 2020
Selena and family, I am sorry to hear of Mary’s passing. You and your family are in my prayers. Cherish the precious memories...that does help.
Warmest regards,
Bo Butler
Bo Butler
Acquaintance
