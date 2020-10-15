Mrs. Mary Sue Baker, 98, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Transitional Health Services in Kannapolis. A graveside service was held for 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Park. Dr. Marty Payton officiated. Mrs. Baker was born March 1, 1922 in Franklin County, GA. She was a daughter of the late Americus Jefferson Dobbs and Allene Lunsford Dobbs. She was the oldest living member of Charity Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. John C. Baker and a sister, Nancy Jane Dobbs Sartain. Mrs. Baker is survived by daughter, Janice Carter and husband Rodger of Mooresville; two sons, Michael Baker and wife Mary of Concord, Gene Baker and wife Linda of Kannapolis; four grandsons, Richard Baker and wife Roni, Randall Baker and wife Kathy, Jonathan Carter, Joshua Baker; two granddaughters, Tamara Corriher and Lindsey Baker; seven great grandsons, Cameron Baker and wife Jillian, Trent Baker and wife Samantha, Travis Corriher and wife Kerry, Trey Corriher, Jathan Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, and Miles Baker; two great granddaughters, Hope Hudson, Morgan Baker. Memorials may be sent to Charity Baptist Church, 2420 Brantley Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or Central Baptist Church 1810 Moose Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
