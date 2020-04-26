Mary “Susan” Ketchie, 73, of Mount Ulla, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at The Citadel of Mooresville. She was born on September 26, 1946 in Salisbury, NC, to the late Ralph and Lillian Hire Ketchie. Ms. Ketchie attended Christ Episcopal Church in Cleveland. She is survived by her brothers, Ralph Ketchie, Jr. and Gene Ketchie and wife, Amparo. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 27 at Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery with The Rev. Sarah Blaies officiating. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live stream https://www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices/ In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, PO Box 37, Cleveland, NC 27013. The family would like to give a special thank you to all Susan's doctors, nurses, and health care workers who made her life more comfortable through the last few years. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Ketchie family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 26, 2020