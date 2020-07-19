On July 12, 2020, Mary Virginia Bond joined her beloved husband, Lawrence “Lonny” Bond, to continue the eternal love affair they started in 1956. She was taken quickly after contracting COVID-19, but we feel a strange blessing in that we were all spared the end stages of Alzheimer's. She was still the funny, feisty, gracious, kind and loving woman we all knew and loved, and she knew we were there with her in her last hours, surrounding her with love (albeit from an appropriate social distance). Born Mary Virginia Ferguson in Kingston, TN, to Dr. J. Alfred Ferguson and Ruth Patton Ferguson, on April 21, 1932, she was salutatorian of her high school class and graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, TN, with a degree in primary education. She taught school for two years after college, then met the love of her life and interrupted her teaching career to raise two children. She was an accomplished pianist and extraordinary piano teacher, and was certified in the Orff Approach (a developmental approach used in music education that combines music, movement, drama, and speech into lessons), establishing Orff programs as part of the children's music program at churches in Florida and Tennessee, as well as incorporating it with her at-home students. In addition to her years as a faculty wife at Catawba College in Salisbury, where she was the beloved Choir Mom, Mary Virginia was a life-long Presbyterian dedicated to music ministry; Lonny led the adult programs and Mary Virginia handled the children's programs. They regularly attended the annual Presbyterian Association of Musicians Worship & Music Conference at Montreat, acting as co-leaders in 1993. They often said that Montreat was their favorite place in the world because of the combined natural and spiritual beauty they experienced there. The churches she served included John Calvin Presbyterian (Salisbury), Park Lake Presbyterian (Orlando, FL), Palma Ceia Presbyterian (Tampa, FL), First Presbyterian (Murfreesboro, TN) and finally, Trinity Presbyterian (Nashville, TN). One of the most special projects she and Lonny had was in conjunction with the prison ministry at Trinity Presbyterian where they taught music to death row prisoners and developed many dear friendships. She was also an avid gardener and she and Lonny always had the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood. Mary Virginia is survived by her children, Angela Bond Markus (James) and John Lawrence Bond (Susan), and grandsons Tyler Bond, Chase Bond, and Luke Markus. When the world becomes a little more normal and people can gather and sing together safely, we will hold a celebration of her life in Nashville, TN. In the meantime, to honor her the family suggests donations in her memory be sent to one of the following charities: The Innocence Project (innocenceproject.org
) or The Montreat Fund (montreat.org/support/montreat-fund
).