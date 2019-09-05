Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Graveside service 3:00 PM Wittenburg Lutheran Church Cemetery 401-531 N. Main Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Walton Crook Beaver, 92, of Granite Quarry, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center. She had been seriously ill three weeks. Mary was born June 8, 1927 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Jacob Franklin Crook and the late Maude Irene Walton Crook. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Clyde Preston Beaver. She was educated in the Rowan County Schools. Prior to retirement she was a seamstress and had retired from Fiber Industries. Mary was a lifelong member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church in Granite Quarry where she had served as a Sunday School teacher. She was of a member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge where she had served in many offices and had served as Senior Regent. She and her family, along with the late Arthur Shuping, were instrumental in founding the Rowan County Rescue Squad in 1951. She was a lifetime member of the Rowan County Rescue Squad Auxiliary. Mary dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family members left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Frankie Beaver Holshouser of Granite Quarry; two grandsons, Damian Holshouser and Dawain (Carmen) Holshouser of Salisbury; and two granddaughters, Courtney Holshouser (Zachery) of Salisbury and McKenzie Holshouser of Rockwell. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Braxton Turner and Bailey Page. She also leaves her beloved fur baby Roxanne. Services: Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Wittenburg Lutheran Church Cemetery, 401-531 N. Main Street, Granite Quarry. The family will speak with friends following the graveside service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the . Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Beaver. Online condolences may be sent to

Mary Walton Crook Beaver, 92, of Granite Quarry, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center. She had been seriously ill three weeks. Mary was born June 8, 1927 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Jacob Franklin Crook and the late Maude Irene Walton Crook. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Clyde Preston Beaver. She was educated in the Rowan County Schools. Prior to retirement she was a seamstress and had retired from Fiber Industries. Mary was a lifelong member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church in Granite Quarry where she had served as a Sunday School teacher. She was of a member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge where she had served in many offices and had served as Senior Regent. She and her family, along with the late Arthur Shuping, were instrumental in founding the Rowan County Rescue Squad in 1951. She was a lifetime member of the Rowan County Rescue Squad Auxiliary. Mary dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family members left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Frankie Beaver Holshouser of Granite Quarry; two grandsons, Damian Holshouser and Dawain (Carmen) Holshouser of Salisbury; and two granddaughters, Courtney Holshouser (Zachery) of Salisbury and McKenzie Holshouser of Rockwell. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Braxton Turner and Bailey Page. She also leaves her beloved fur baby Roxanne. Services: Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Wittenburg Lutheran Church Cemetery, 401-531 N. Main Street, Granite Quarry. The family will speak with friends following the graveside service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the . Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Beaver. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations