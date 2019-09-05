Mary Walton Crook Beaver, 92, of Granite Quarry, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center. She had been seriously ill three weeks. Mary was born June 8, 1927 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Jacob Franklin Crook and the late Maude Irene Walton Crook. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Clyde Preston Beaver. She was educated in the Rowan County Schools. Prior to retirement she was a seamstress and had retired from Fiber Industries. Mary was a lifelong member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church in Granite Quarry where she had served as a Sunday School teacher. She was of a member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge where she had served in many offices and had served as Senior Regent. She and her family, along with the late Arthur Shuping, were instrumental in founding the Rowan County Rescue Squad in 1951. She was a lifetime member of the Rowan County Rescue Squad Auxiliary. Mary dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family members left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Frankie Beaver Holshouser of Granite Quarry; two grandsons, Damian Holshouser and Dawain (Carmen) Holshouser of Salisbury; and two granddaughters, Courtney Holshouser (Zachery) of Salisbury and McKenzie Holshouser of Rockwell. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Braxton Turner and Bailey Page. She also leaves her beloved fur baby Roxanne. Services: Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Wittenburg Lutheran Church Cemetery, 401-531 N. Main Street, Granite Quarry. The family will speak with friends following the graveside service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the . Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Beaver. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019