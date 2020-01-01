MaryLou Michelin, 72, of Rockwell, left to be with her Mom and Dad on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. She was born April 1, 1947 in Saratoga County, N.Y., to the late Robert and Helen Newman Gower. Mary Lou was a homemaker and loved caring for her family. MaryLou is survived by her daughter, Michele (Christopher) Nesci of Syracuse, N.Y.; son, John Michelin of Monrovia, Calif.; and her granddaughter, Heather Yount of China Grove. She is also survived by her cat, Piggy. Arrangements: A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, NC, with Father Carter officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Michelin family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 1, 2020