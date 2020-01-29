Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM First United Church of Christ 207 W. Horah Street Salisbury , NC View Map Service 12:00 PM First United Church of Christ 207 W. Horah Street Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew Earl Newton, age 33, passed away on January 16, 2020. Matt was serving as a Navy Medical Corp Surgical Tech at Walter Reid National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. Matt was born on January 16, 1987 in Petersburg, VA, the son of Jeffrey Earl Newton and Jessica Marie (Powers) Newton. Matt grew up in Rockford, IL before moving to Wilmington, NC in 2000. He graduated in 2005 from Middle Creek High School in Cary, NC. Matt then earned a bachelors degree in Sacred Music from Catawba College in Salisbury, NC where, following graduation, he served as adjunct faculty. Matt had a great love of music and was a gifted vocalist and music conductor. Upon graduation, he remained in Salisbury for several years, serving Catawba College, his community, First United Church of Christ as Director of the Choir, and Director of the Rowan County Choral Society, as well as serving other choral groups. Matt's life-long love of the military was inspired by his late maternal grandfather, Col. James H. Powers. He often dreamed of military service and was excited to be accepted into a late entry program with the US Navy, shipping out on March 3, 2018. In basic training in Great Lakes, IL, Matt graduated 1 st in his Division and 7 th overall in a recruitment class that started out with more than 900 Navy recruits. He was then stationed at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX, where he finished near the top of his class in A-school to become a Corpsman and number one in his C- school class to become a Surgical Technologist. Matt was exploring possibilities of attending medical school, teaching, or furthering his career in the Navy eventually as an officer. Health and fitness were passions of Matt and you would often find him running and involved in extremely difficult and challenging physical activities. Matt was kind, loyal, wise, passionate, and gifted. On many occasions throughout Matt's life, he was referred to as “An Old Soul”. Matt's smile could light up any room and his true gift was caring for his friends, family and those who needed additional support and encouragement to improve personally and professionally. Matt aspired to serve effectively and influence positively all those in his life. He accomplished this and so much more in his 33 short years. Matt loved his family. Those left to cherish Matt's memory include his father, Jeff (Dana) Newton of Raleigh, NC; mother, Jessica Newton of Rockford, IL; sisters, Natalie Newton of Rockford, IL and Jacci Eisenhauer of Lebanon, PA; paternal grandparents, Rev. Earl and Betty Newton of Salisbury, NC; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Powers of Rockford, IL; step-mother, Jeanne (Pleasant) Newton and step-sister, Erin Woodall Reese, both of Raleigh, NC; aunts and uncles, Sheryl (Steve) Clemens, Dwane (Gwen) Newton, David (Sharon) Newton, and Regina (Dave) Eckert, Julia Powers (Jim Simonson), Jim (Robin) Powers, Joe (Kathy) Powers, Jerome (Andrea) Powers, and Joanna Powers; nieces, Lexianna and Noriella, and nephew, Daegan; and many cousins. He also had mutual care and respect for so many sailors and friends. This exceptional young man will so dearly be missed. A religious service for Matt will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the First United Church of Christ, located at 207 W. Horah Street Salisbury, NC, with Rev. Carol Hallman officiating. Visitation with the family will be held at the church from 11:00 am until the time of service. Afterwards, family and friends are invited to gather for fellowship and a sharing of memories of our dear Matthew. Interment will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Newton family. Online condolences may be made at

