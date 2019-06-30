ROCKWELL – Matthew Reece Bost, 41, of Rockwell, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Matt was a Cabarrus County native, the son of Debbie Faggart Bost and Dennis Bost. He was a 1997 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. Matt was a self-employed machinist, but at times in his career had worked with Cardinal Foundations, Liles Construction, and Diamond Restoration. Matt dearly loved his family and their time together. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He was a charter member and president of the Ridge Runners Motorcycle Club in Georgeville.
Survivors left to cherish Matt's memory include his parents; a brother, Chris (Suzanne); nieces, Jayci Allison (Eaven) and Shelbie Bost, and especially his precious daughter, Olivia Reece Bost and her mother, Kayte Stephens-Bost.
Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Gordon Funeral Home. A celebration of Matt's life will be held on Monday, July 1 at 4:00 pm at Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Rafe Allison officiating.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Olivia Bost in care of Fifth Third Bank, 8320 Franklin St., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124, for Olivia's college fund.
Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Bost Family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 30, 2019