Maud Barger Newton, 95, went to be with her Heavenly Father on November 16, 2020. Maud was born Maud Virginia Barger, on May 29, 1925 to the late Myrtie Goodman Barger and John Sidney Andrew Barger. She graduated from Boyden High School in 1942 and Davis Hospital of Nursing in Statesville in 1946. Maud was an operating room supervisor in Lexington for three years She served her country in the US Air Force as Captain from 1956 to 1958. She married Clyde Lloyd Newton on March 22, 1959. Maud was an active member of Faith Baptist Church for many years. She was active in the Annie Mae Goodwin Sunday School Class and served as church clerk for six years. She was also the director of the Home-bond department for fourteen years and was active in senior adult activities. Maud loved her church! She attended the Chair Yoga class and the senior breakfast group at Rufty Holmes Senior Center. Maud was a former member of Eastern Star of Rockwell. She was active in the TLC meetings sponsored by Powles Funeral Home in Rockwell. In June 2010, Maud moved to Marshall. Maud is survived by a daughter, Theresa Newton Jenkins (Derral) of Marshall,; granddaughters, Reilly Vess (Kaleb) of Weaverville, NC, Jenna Burnette (Chris) and Shelby Riddle (Cole) both of Marshall, NC; and three great grandchildren, Hudson Vess, Savanah Vess and Jaycee Burnette. She is also survived by two nephews, Larry Shook (Betsy) of Sarasota, FL and Johnny Shook (Lois) of Salisbury; and also a number of great nieces and one great nephew. Service: She was laid to rest beside her husband, Clyde Newton, at Rowan Memorial Park, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in a family centered graveside service. Rev. Hal Hiatt and Rev. Fred Weber assisted with the service. Maud was honored with military rites. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be sent to Faith Baptist Church, P.O. Box 84, Faith, NC 28041 to the building fund. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life service in the future. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Newton family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
