Maude Boger Hoffman Hill, 101, of Autumn Care of Salisbury, formerly of Gold Hill, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born in Rowan County on Feb. 14, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Magie Miller and Martin Luther Boger. Mrs. Hill attended Rowan County Schools. She and Mr. Hoffman owned and operated Hoffman Feed and Seed Mill. She also worked as a cafeteria manager at Morgan School and at the Gold Hill Post Office. She was an active member of Liberty United Methodist Church and the Liberty Fire Department. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William “Grant” Hoffman; second husband, Henry Hill; son, Rev. William Ralph Hoffman; brothers, Walter Boger, John Boger, Luther Boger, James Boger, Paul Boger and Ray Boger; sister, Elsie Shaver; granddaughter, April Smith; and four great-grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Audrey Haynes Ketchie (Ben) of Gold Hill, Pauline Hoffman Fesperman of Rockwell and Rachel Hoffman Corl of Gold Hill; 12 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 80 great-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-great-grandchild on the way. Visitation: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Liberty United Methodist Church, 3940 Liberty Rd, Gold Hill, NC 28701. Service: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty United Methodist Church with the Rev. Charlie Curtis and the Rev. Ronnie Young officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Autumn Care of Salisbury Activity Fund, 1505 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 or the Liberty United Methodist Church Furnace and Air Fund, 3940 Liberty Rd., Gold Hill, NC 28701. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 18, 2019