Service Information
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis , NC 28083
(704)-933-2131
Visitation
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Lady's Funeral Home Chapel

Mrs. Maudine Flowers Duncan, 87, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Brookdale of Salisbury. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday, February 28, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Greg Sloop and Rev. Barbara Watkins will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 pm Friday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Duncan was born March 21, 1932 in Landis. She was a daughter of the late George Everette Duncan and Mary Phelps Duncan. She was a member of Kannapolis Church of God. She retired from Terry Products where she was a seamstress. She was preceded in death by her husband Nicholas "Nick" Beachum Duncan; son, David Alan Duncan; sister, Pearl Black; and two brothers, Paul Flowers and George Flowers. Mrs. Duncan is survived by her daughter, Donna Sustar and husband Tim of China Grove; sister, Ottis Farrington of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Lonnie Duncan, Josh Duncan and Lindsay Ewald; and nine great grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to Kannapolis Church of God, 2211 West A Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081 and Trellis Supportive Care, Attention: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

