Mr. Max Carter Bingham, age 92 of Clemmons, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born January 4, 1927 in Randolph County to the late Fred and Jessie Johnson Bingham. Max graduated from Clemmons School, where a friendship with the three Phelps boys led him to his wife of 67 years, Ruth. Max joked that back door visits to the Phelps house were for brothers, while front door visits were for courting. Max was a man who knew how to spot potential; be it in a stand of scraggly pines, a business opportunity or a friend, he had a knack for seeing the best in others. His sound judgement and fairness made him a cherished advisor and confidante. Max was also an unwaveringly kind man with a gentle, giving spirit. Slow to anger but quick to find humor in everyday life, he lived with a glint of mischief in his eye and a crooked grin on his face. Max loved to play golf and spend time at High Rock Lake with his family and friends. A long-time member of First Christian Church of Clemmons, he was devoted to his family, community and faith. Max is survived by his wife Ruth Phelps Bingham; children Jeannie Yarbrough (John), Ken Bingham (Sissy), and Sharon McGuire (Tom); grandchildren Chad (Jessie), Rebecca and Stephen Yarbrough, Michael (Kelsey) and Timothy Bingham, and Max and Allison McGuire; great- grandchildren Carter and Libby Yarbrough, and David Bingham; and sister Peggy Sparks (Jack). He was preceded in death by his brother and best buddy Thad Bingham (Mary). The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Max's devoted caregivers: Addie, Marjorie, Becky, Yosari, Socorro, and Tommy. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at the First Christian Church cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 6131 Frye Bridge Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at

