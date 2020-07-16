Max Stephen “Steve” Shepherd of Salisbury went to be with our Lord on July 12, 2020. Born on November 14, 1955, he was a hard working, loving father, grandfather, and husband. He married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Troutman Shepherd on June 2, 1974. They had two children, Dale Shepherd (Kristen), Amy Shepherd (Rick Cesak); adopted son, Jeremy Smith (Laura); grandchildren, Kaleigh, Jace, and Kyndall (Dale), Anna Beth and Hunter (Jeremy). He was a devout Christian, attending Liberty United Methodist Church where he served on many committees, was active in the men's group-serving a major role in cooking at the semi-annual BBQ, and served as church greeter for many years. Not only did he love his family, church and God, but was passionate about his career. Logging was his life and farming was his hobby. He had sawdust in his veins and dirt on his boots. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. Shepherd and Lois Gobble; brother, Lorne Shepherd; mother-in-law, Mary Troutman; brother-in-law, Ken Troutman. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his brothers, Dennis Shepherd and Mark Shepherd (Cindy); sisters, Donna Keener and Ann Jordan; father-in-law, George Troutman; sisters-in-law, Linda Troutman and Debbie Howard (Neil); and many nieces and nephews. Service: Services for Mr. Shepherd will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the ball field at Liberty United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 9:45 AM with the service being held at 10:00 AM conducted by Rev. Charlie Curtis. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 3640 Liberty Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.