Mr. Richard (Rick) William Landry, age 59 of Salisbury, peacefully passed away at his home on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born March 23, 1961 in Attleboro, MA, Richard was the son of the late William Richard Landry and Shirley Feid Landry. Richard spent his career as a truck driver working for Sharp Transport and loved being on the road. He loved mechanic work, watching sports and enjoyed watching a good movie. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Christopher Landry (Brenda), Lauren Landry (Jeremy Funderburk), and Dr. Stephanie Landry. He also leaves behind his brother, Jeff Landry and his sister, Lisa Ollis (Mark) along with grandchildren, Sean, Noah and Lilly Funderburk, his aunt, Linda Everton and his former wife, Mary C. Landry. There are no services scheduled for Mr. Landry at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagelandis.com
