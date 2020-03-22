Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie Knox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melanie Dawn Laws Knox, 53, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on September 24, 1966, she was the daughter of the late David Laws and Mildred Carter Laws. Melanie attended West Rowan and Salisbury High School. She was employed at numerous places in Rowan County until health issues left her unable to work. Melanie loved animals, reading, singing, listening to music, riding horses, and when she was younger, riding a XR200R dirt bike “very fast”. She was of the Baptist faith, was brave, a kind friend to all and loved all of her family very much. Melanie is survived by her husband, Randall J. Knox; sons, Wayne Zachary Holshouser and Alexander “Joe” Knox; grandchildren, Emary, Corbin and Weston Knox; and family of Port Saint Lucie, FL; sisters, Judy Brown of Rockwell; Patti Blue of Rockwell and Rebecca Yost of Salisbury; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. God speed and God bless Melanie and all of the family. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Knox family. Online condolences may be made at

