Mrs. Melba Louise Thompson McDaniel, 77, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Melba was born on Oct. 30, 1941 in Rowan County the daughter of the late Daniel Lee Thompson and the late Edith Kluttz Thompson. Melba loved to crochet. She has crocheted many blankets for family and friends over the years. She loved to spend time with her brothers and sisters, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Melba loved to spend time outdoors at her pool with her family and loved being out in the sunshine. In addition to her parents, Melba is preceded in death by her brother, Archie Thompson and sister, Lucille Frye. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 58 years, Nelson McDaniel; sons, Randy McDaniel (La Donna) of Mooresville and Buddy McDaniel (Kim) of Salisbury; daughters, Patricia McDaniel of Mooresville and Kelly Tharp (William) of Powhatan, Va.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Danny Thompson, Cecil Thompson and Tommy Thompson; and sisters, Ann Vader, Linda Howell, Nancy Curie, Bonnie Walters and Helen Brown. Service: A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Summersett Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials; In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the McDaniel family at this time. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 23, 2019