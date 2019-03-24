Mrs. Melbert Queen Seaford, of Dogwood Park, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home. Melbert was born in Salisbury to the late Earl Andrew Queen and Zora Crawford Queen. She retired from the Cabarrus County School System as a secretary/treasurer. Melbert was a giver, whether to her family, her First Baptist Church, or anyone else in need. Melbert is survived by her husband, Marvin “Chick” Seaford; daughters, Paris Lynch and husband Tim of Concord and Starr Hummel and husband Scott of Hattiesburg, Miss.; son, Todd Seaford and wife Diane of Concord; grandchildren, Aaron, Seth and Samuel Lynch, Audrey Pinion and husband Chris, Meg Simpson and husband Michael, and Lauren, Rachel and Julia Hummel; great-grandchild, Lincoln Pinion; sisters, Janelle Young of Charlotte, Earlene Tarlton of Spartanburg, S.C. and Valinda Fitzhue of Des Moines, Iowa; and a number of nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Jim Collier. The family will receive visitors following the service in the sanctuary. Memorials: Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 Branchview Dr. SE, Concord, NC 28025. Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Seaford family. Condolences may be made at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
