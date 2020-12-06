1/1
Melinda Elizabeth Leonard
Melinda Elizabeth Goodson Leonard, 62, of Thomasville passed away December 1, 2020 at Hospice of Davidson County. “Mindy” was employed by Energy United as a dispatch supervisor and was known as a workaholic and being sweet and kind to everyone who knows her. In her spare time she enjoyed being outdoors, especially spending time with her family at the beach. Mindy was an avid Carolina Panthers fan and enjoyed NASCAR racing. Mrs. Leonard is preceded in death by her father Clay Maurice Goodson. She is survived by her mother Jo Ann Wilson Goodson of Winston-Salem; son Coleman Leonard (Kailey) of Lexington; grandson Walker Leonard of Lexington; sister Cynthia Alexander (Paul) of Newnan, GA; and brother Mark Goodson (Annie) of Asheville. Since there are no services scheduled, the family requests no flowers be sent at this time. B&B Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Leonard family.

Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
