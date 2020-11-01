Melody Rae Ping Miller, 65, of Kannapolis passed away on October 21, 2020 at the Tucker Hospice House. She was born May 23, 1955 in Pierre, South Dakota, a daughter of the late Duane Dayrl and Jean Baker Ping. Melody worked with her husband in San Diego for many years. She was a previous director of WAM (Women's Auxiliary of Motorsports). She also enjoyed playing golf and gardening. Melody is survived by her husband, John W. Miller, daughter, Summer Jacobson (Ryan Ferson), grandchild, Jade Rose Ferson, sister, Cynthia Ping and brother, Rodney Ping (Mary). Memorial: A memorial gathering for Melody will be held from 1 to 3 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
.