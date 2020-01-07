Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Lee Pepper Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Lee Pepper Sr., 84, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC after a brief illness. He was born March 6, 1935 in Rowan County, NC to the late Will Pepper and Fannie Overman Pepper. Melvin owned and operated Pepper's Garage until 2018. He was well known up and down the East Coast for working on Ford engines. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his Son, Melvin Lee Pepper, Jr., and also by his brothers Wilile Pepper, Walt Pepper and sister Doris Everhart and his Grandson, Gabriel Hancock. Melvin is survived by his Wife of 58 years, Barbara Ann Pepper , Son, Jeffrey Pepper and his wife Frances Pepper; Granddaughter, Madeline Pepper; Two Grandsons, Samuel Pepper, Benjamin Hancock all of Salisbury; and 3 great grandchildren. And also by his brothers Wesley Pepper and his wife Carol Pepper, and his sisters Joann Propst, becky Eddings and Jill Leazer. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, NC, with Maurice Eagle, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Country Baptist Church, 627 Faith Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Pepper family. Online condolences may be made at

