Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 Funeral service 2:00 PM First Reformed Church 210 N. Central Avenue Landis , NC

Melvin Ray Coone, 79, of China Grove passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Trinity Oaks. Born December 20, 1940 in Rowan County, Melvin was the son of the late Floyd and Carrie Byrd Coone. During his working years, Melvin worked as an order coordinator at the former Cannon Mills. He was a member of First Reformed Church in Landis. Melvin enjoyed fishing, playing pool and spending time with his family. Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters. Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Sheryan Brooks Coone whom he married October 1, 1966. Aside from his wife, he is survived by a daughter Melody Coone Hallman and husband Greg of China Grove; two grandchildren, Bryan Hallman and Michaela Hallman; three brothers, Paul and wife Linda of Texas, Jimmy and wife Emily of Kannapolis, and David and wife Donna of Kannapolis; two sisters, Lillie Edwards of Concord and Evelyn Roseman of Kannapolis. Funeral services will be held 2 o'clock Saturday January 11, 2020 at First Reformed Church, 210 N. Central Avenue, Landis, NC. Pastor David Franks will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Friday at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis. Online condolences may be expressed at

