The family of Merrill L. Russell (1927-2019) and Rena Blalock Russell (1930-2016) requests the honor of the presence of their friends and family at Merrill and Rena's Memorial Service to be held at 11:00 AM at Spencer Presbyterian Church, 113 1 st St., Spencer, NC 28159 on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Come celebrate the many blessings of Merrill and Rena Russell's long and fruitful lives, and share your prayers, thoughts and fondest memories of them. A reception will follow the service in the church's education building next to the church. The family asks that instead of flowers, donations be made to Spencer Presbyterian Church, PO Box 4, Spencer, NC 28159.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 6, 2019