Merrill Lee Russell, 92, of Salisbury, formerly of North Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Monday, Feb 11, 2019 at Genesis HealthCare of Salisbury. Born Jan. 12, 1927 in Mt. Gilead, he was the son of the late Nora Ussery Russell and Gilliam Russell. Mr. Russell graduated from Albemarle High School and was a veteran of the Merchant Marines during World War II . He, along with his brother Edward Russell, started Air Kool Awning Company of Salisbury in 1964. He was later employed for the City of Salisbury Water Department before retiring. Mr. Russell was a member of Spencer Presbyterian Church where he was a former Elder, Sunday School teacher and youth mentor. Merrill's love of music and his rich bass voice was a delightful addition to his church choir and others throughout his life. He was a dedicated member of Windmill Village Prayer Group in Fort Myers, Fla. His Christian service also extended to his community as he and his wife, Rena, delivered Meals on Wheels for over 20 years. He praised the Lord through his passion for gardening. As an earthly caretaker of God's plants and land, he was frequently heard talking to God and singing His praises as he nurtured the garden. He secretly and selflessly shared God's fruits with dozens of families each season by leaving already prepared for cooking vegetables at doorsteps. People gravitated toward him because of his own love for all people, the twinkle in his eyes, his love of laughter, and his frequent quick, witty remarks. His competitive athletic skills were enjoyed and respected throughout his life due to his good sportsmanship and pure fun of the game. Most of all, he was at peace in the assurance of the Word found in First John 5:11. “And this is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His son.” He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Rena Blalock Russell on Nov. 23, 2016; his sisters, Evelyn Mills, Rachel Lowder and Alma ”Polly” Talbert; and brother, Edward Russell. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Rita Ammons of Spencer, Bo Russell (Betty) of Okinawa, Japan, and Todd Russell (Becky) of Salisbury; sister, Rubenia Bergen of Monroe; grandchildren, Rick Ammons, Daniel Russell and Adam Russell; and great-grandson, Tristan Ammons. Merrill was also adored by many nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be planned at a later date for Merrill and his wife, Rena. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Spencer Presbyterian Church, PO Box 4, Spencer, NC 28159. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Russell family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury

