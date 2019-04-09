Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miata Payne. View Sign

The Payne, Massaquoi, Toweh, Tappeh, Freeman and Ajavon families announce with profound regret and sadness the home going of their beloved, Mrs. Miata Massaquoi Payne of Lawrenceville, Ga., on March 25, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the great grand daughter of the late Chief Dehpu Toweh and Chief Tappeh of the Tappita District, Nimba county. Mrs. Miata M. Payne is survived by her husband Mr. Arthur K. Payne. Her children: Lloyd Wiles, Malik Freeman, Tenneh Freeman, Elick “EJ” Freeman. Her grand-children: Lloydson Momolu Wiles, Edna Lorraine Wiles, Llodline Wiles, Malia Freeman, Makayla Freeman, Mariah Freeman, Marquis White Freeman, Davion Melchizedek Freeman, Amish Gabrielle Vinson, Elijah Zekiel Freeman and Zariyah Israela Vinson, siblings: Teresa Ajavon Gharbin, T-Momolu Massaquoi, and Jackie Massaquoi. She's predeceased by parents: Momolu Massaquoi, Father; Ms. Voyngee Flomo, Mother; Musu Massaquoi, sister; and Alhaji Massaquoi, brother. She leaves to mourn a host of relatives and friends in Liberia and the United States; Wake Keeping: Friday, April 12, 2019; 7 pm to 9 pm, at Bread of Life Worship Center, 1229 Bringle Ferry Road. Funeral Service: Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bread of Life Worship Center, 1229 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. Burial will follow in Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Commerce Center Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. Hairston Funeral Home, Inc., is serving the Payne family with sincere sympathy and compassion. Online condolences may be sent to,

703 S. Main St.

Salisbury , NC 28144

