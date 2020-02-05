Michael Blair Lawson, 30, of Morgantown, West Virginia, passed away on January 10, 2020 in Morgantown surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on June 27, 1989 to Lea Watts Simmons and Carl Michael Watson. Blair had many friends in the recovery community in Morgantown where he brought Refuge Recovery, a mindful mediation-based recovery group. He was a pillar in the recovery community in Morgantown. Blair was known for being a passionate Duke basketball and Tennessee football fan. Because of his competitive nature he thrived in his work as a heavy equipment operator. Blair was preceded in death by his parents; uncle, David Blair Watts and paternal grandparents, James Edwards Lawson and Wanda Watts Lawson. He is survived by his brother, Matthew Watts Lawson of Salisbury; sister, Whitney Leigh Lawson of Dallas, Texas; loving fiancée, Madalyn “Maddy” True of Morgantown; grandparents, H. Boyd and Krista S. Watts; uncle, Robert “Bob” Watts; favorite cousins, Lauren and Haley Watts; best friend and fellow Duke fan, Charles Dodson all of Salisbury; along with other relatives in Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Blair was known for his big heart, infectious laugh and sense of humor. Because of his generous nature, he was an organ donor. Six people are now living as recipients of his generosity. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Summersett Memorial Chapel, 1315 West Innes Street, Salisbury, North Carolina with Rev. Steve Haines officiating. Interment will be held prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Ascension Recovery Services, 206 Spruce Street, Morgantown, West Virginia 26505. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Lawson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 5, 2020