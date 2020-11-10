Mr. Michael Eugene Bloom, 77, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home in Locust. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Albemarle First Assembly. Pastor John Murray will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 pm Thursday at Albemarle First Assembly. Mr. Bloom was born January 22, 1943 in Elkhart, IN. He was a son of the late Robert Bloom and Clarabelle Sanford Quirin. He was a veteran of U.S. Marines. He owned and operated Kodiak Construction and was a member of Albemarle First Assembly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald "Don" Bloom. Mr. Bloom is survived by his wife of 10 years, Patsy Clowney Bloom; three children, Charlie Bloom of Claypool, IN, Angela Sharpe of China Grove and Michael "Chick" Bloom, Jr. of China Grove; four step-children, Everett Cruse of Martinsburg, WV, Cory Cruse of Climax, NC, Johni Craig of Lithonia, GA and Crystal Cruse of Kannapolis; 20 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 North First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Bloom.