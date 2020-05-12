Michael Darin Torrence
1984 - 2020
Michael Darin Torrence, 36, of China Grove, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, May 8, 2020. Michael was born on April 15, 1984 in Cabarrus County. He worked as a delivery driver for Industrial Supply Solutions. In his free time, he enjoyed blacksmithing, camping, gaming, and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Drew (Lynn) Torrence; mother, Jennifer Torrence and Wayne Stewart; grandmother, Dora Brown; grandfather, Johnny (Sue) Kurfees; brothers, Matt Torrence and fiancé Stephanie Sprinkle, Randy Crawford and fiancé Rikki Murphey; sister, Brittany Crawford and John Maloney, and numerous nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Visitation: A visitation will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Service: The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carey and Rev. Steve Sprinkle officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp T.N. Spencer Park, 3155 Foxford Road, Concord, NC 28025. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAY
13
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Drew,Lynn and family,so sorry for the loss of Michael. He was always smiling and polite when I was around him.He will be missed.My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Linda Messick
Family
