Michael Darin Torrence, 36, of China Grove, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, May 8, 2020. Michael was born on April 15, 1984 in Cabarrus County. He worked as a delivery driver for Industrial Supply Solutions. In his free time, he enjoyed blacksmithing, camping, gaming, and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Drew (Lynn) Torrence; mother, Jennifer Torrence and Wayne Stewart; grandmother, Dora Brown; grandfather, Johnny (Sue) Kurfees; brothers, Matt Torrence and fiancé Stephanie Sprinkle, Randy Crawford and fiancé Rikki Murphey; sister, Brittany Crawford and John Maloney, and numerous nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Visitation: A visitation will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Service: The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carey and Rev. Steve Sprinkle officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp T.N. Spencer Park, 3155 Foxford Road, Concord, NC 28025. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2020.