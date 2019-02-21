Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Guadian Sr.. View Sign

Michael Guadian Sr., 99, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at his home in Garden City, Kans. He was born Sept. 18, 1919 in Cheyenne, Wyo., the son of Manuel and Avenlina (Boonille) Guadian. Michael grew up as a child in Wyoming. As a teenager, he moved to Garden City, Kans., where he has lived since. He served in the United States Army during World War II from December 1941 to December 1945. After the service, Michael worked for 36 years as a machine operator for Santa Fe Railroad. He retired in 1984. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church of Garden City, Kans., a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW, a past Boy Scouts Master of Troop #21, past member of the GI Forum, a past president and member of the Fiesta Committee, and member of the Latin America Club. Michael enjoyed traveling, handyman work, carpentry work and helping people to become citizens of the United States and helping migrants in getting their drivers license. He also loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On Dec. 14, 1942, he married Felisa Rodriguez in Garden City, Kans. She survives. Other survivors include seven children Michael Guadian Jr. and wife Sarah of Garden City, Kans., Rose Mary Hall and husband Bill of Salisbury, Anthony Guadian and wife Vickie of Arlington, Texas, Monica Cordova and husband Michael of Lawrence, Kans., Patty Guadian of Lawrence, Kans., Christopher Guadian and husband Robert Gruber of Atlanta, Ga. and Melissa Chamberlain and husband Craig of Eudora, Kans.; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Susan Sanchez, Mary Gallegos, Rose Mary Guadian and Olga Ornelaz. Service & Visitation: A vigil service and Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City, Kans. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, also at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. Warren Stecklein as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City with military graveside rites conducted by the Kansas Army National Guard Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. Memorials: The family suggests memorials given to the Emmaus House in care of the funeral home. Garnand Funeral Home, Garden City, Kans. is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at

