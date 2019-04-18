Michael J. Linkins of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Mike was born on March 30, 1958 outside of Washington, D.C. to the late James W. and Phyllis Weismantel Linkins. He lived most of his life in southern Maryland working for the postal service before retiring to North Carolina in 2008. He leaves behind children, Michael and Lisa Linkins; grandchildren, Diamond, John, Caylee and Logen (predeceased) as well as other grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves brothers, Paul (Diane) and Dennis (Trish), and sister, Jan (Tom) as well as friends both old and new. Service: A graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. Internment will be near his dearly loved grandson, Logen. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Linkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 18, 2019