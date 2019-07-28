Mike Morse, 72, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House after losing a fight with an aggressive lung/brain cancer. Mike was born in Freeland, Mich. to Merwin and Mildred Morse. He attended high school in Birmingham, Ala. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam in the 1st Marine Airwing. He was a Volvo Master Mechanic in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and raced his Pinto Mini-Stock at Hialeah Speedway. He moved to Kannapolis in 1990, following his racing friends. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 2019 at First Wesleyan Church, 301 Bethpage Rd., Kannapolis, in the Community Room, to honor Mike and his service. For additional information, send an email to [email protected] Tributes can be made to Mini-ZRacer.com and RCtech, Carolina's Forum at https://www.rctech.net/forum/carolinas-forum-167/ or Kannapolis Raceway Parks' Facebook page. Mike was preceded in death by his father; sister, Meg Parmaei; and nephew, Trey Smith. Survivors include his wife, Debbie of Kannapolis; son Nicholas of Carbondale, Ill.; mother, Mildred Morse Gunther of Kannapolis, recently moved from North Port, Fla.; granddaughter, Cassidy; nieces, Tiffany, Christianne and Maryahm; nephew, Troy; cousin, Randy Qualman and wife Robin of Conyers, Ga.; first wife, Terri of Alabama; and his many racing family and friends. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice &Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 28, 2019