Michael “Mike” Ray Bailey, 60 of Salisbury went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC. Death was unexpected. Mike was born October 17, 1958 in Cabarrus County, NC a son of Naomi Elizabeth Johnson Bailey of Salisbury and the late Raymond Luther Bailey. Mike was also preceded in death by a son; Michael Ray Bailey, Jr. Mike was a 1975 graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School. He was employed as a draftsman at Kirklin Carolina Fire and Sprinkler System. He was of the Church of God faith. Mike enjoyed sports of all kind. He also was an avid music lover. Family members left to cherish his memory include three daughters; Jennifer Joyner and husband Ryan of Kernersville, Mikayla Bailey of Kannapolis and Tara Bailey of Kannapolis. He is also survived by two brothers, Keith Bailey and wife Kimberly and David Bailey all of Kannapolis, one sister, Sherry Kennerly and husband Ricky of Salisbury, and he was eagerly awaiting his future granddaughter; Evelyn Marie Joyner. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Dr. Joel Ervin. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday 11:30 A.M.-1:00 P.M. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the , 1300 Baxter St #150, Charlotte, NC 28204 or to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on May 26, 2019