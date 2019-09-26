Michael “Mike” Alexander Gray, 61, of Mt. Ulla, NC passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Syracuse NY, on December 20, 1957, he was the son of Retired Colonel John Gray and Sue Hamby Gray. Mike was a graduate of Adali Stevenson High School and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. He was a member of Cleveland Presbyterian Church. Those left to cherish his memory are three brothers, John “Jack” Gray Jr. (Eva) of Roanoke, VA., Retired Colonel Kenneth Gray (Jan) of Rincon, GA., and Bruce Gray of Cleveland, NC; and two sisters, Jeanne Harman (Tom) of Salisbury, and Dr. Marlene Bynum (Brett) of Farmington, NM. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Cleveland Town Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Larry Summy officiating. Memorials can be made to Cleveland Presbyterian Church, PO Box 273, Cleveland, NC 27013. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Gray family. Online condolences may be made at Lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 26, 2019