Michael Miller passed away on June 8, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born December 11, 1947 in Davidson County. He was the son of the late Frank and Grace Miller. He was preceded in death by both parents, brother, Phillip Miller, and sister, Cherekee Shives. Michael was a graduate of Lexington High School. He was self-employed as a house painter. He was an avid sports fan and loved his dog Gabe. He is survived by sisters, Betty Jean Gilbert of China Grove and Patsy Black Hedrick of Lexington, nephew Nathan Stegall and wife Lindsey of Granite Quarry, and niece Jesse Shives of Salisbury. Michael was a veteran of the US Army and served in Vietnam from 1969-1970. A graveside service with full military rites will be held at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 16, 2019