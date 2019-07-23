Michael Ray Pickeral, Jr. 52, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Michael had been in declining health but death was unexpected. Born May 7, 1967 in Rowan County, he was a son of Linda Allan Pickeral and the late Michael Ray Pickeral. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Pickeral. Michael enjoyed drag racing, old cars, fishing, camping, all types of music and spending time with his family and numerous friends. Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family members include his devoted wife, Virginia “Chris” Tackett Pickeral; his mother, Linda Allan Love; his children, Nicholas Hunter, Sarah Barber and Samantha Malone (Jordan); his brother, Chad Pickeral; sister, Donna Grooms (David); special friend, Angie Ball; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends Monday, July 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate Michael's life will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23rd at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest in West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the Pickeral family.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 23, 2019