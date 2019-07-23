Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Ray Pickeral Jr.. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Service 11:00 AM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Ray Pickeral, Jr. 52, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Michael had been in declining health but death was unexpected. Born May 7, 1967 in Rowan County, he was a son of Linda Allan Pickeral and the late Michael Ray Pickeral. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Pickeral. Michael enjoyed drag racing, old cars, fishing, camping, all types of music and spending time with his family and numerous friends. Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family members include his devoted wife, Virginia “Chris” Tackett Pickeral; his mother, Linda Allan Love; his children, Nicholas Hunter, Sarah Barber and Samantha Malone (Jordan); his brother, Chad Pickeral; sister, Donna Grooms (David); special friend, Angie Ball; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends Monday, July 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate Michael's life will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23rd at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest in West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. On-line condolences may be made to the family at

