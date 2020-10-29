1/1
Michael Robert Flagg
1962 - 2020
Michael Robert Flagg, 58, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. Born September 14, 1962 in Wise County, VA he was the son of the late Robert Willard Flagg and Eunice Helen Stanley Flagg. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force where he was a security policeman. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety for almost thirty years. He was a strong and loving man who enjoyed making people laugh. He loved his family and friends, especially his granddaughters. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of fourteen years, Kyongmi Flagg. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jennifer Ridenhour of Kannapolis; granddaughters, Madison and Brooklyn Ridenhour; sisters, Donna Thompson (Mike) of Ohio and Shirley Potts (Robert) of Tennessee; and special friend, Anne Ervin. Service: A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Flagg family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rowan Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences

October 28, 2020
I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Michael Flagg. He was a good man and a pleasure to work with during my years with NCDPS. My deepest sympathy to the Flagg family during this difficult time.
P. Weaver C/O Ret.
Paul Weaver
Coworker
