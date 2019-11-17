Michael Lyn Scearce, 66, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. He was born Nov. 25, 1952, in Portsmouth, Va., son of the late Everette Linwood “Lyn” Mebane and the late Ella Yarbrough Scearce. Mike grew up and went to school in Mt. Airy where he grew to love basketball and football. He received his Bachelors in Education from Western Carolina University. Mike was an educator for 46 years, serving students in Pageland, S.C., at Central High School, where he retired the first time in 2004. He also coached football and basketball in Pageland. He then moved to North Carolina where he taught for another 14 years at China Grove Middle School and West Rowan Middle School, where he retired in 2018. Mike was a life long Duke fan and a card carrying member of the ABC club (Anyone but Carolina). He had a love for the highlands and donated his remains to his beloved Western Carolina University. Mike is survived by his students from the past 46 years as an educator, numerous friends and loved ones. Arrangements: There will be no services or memorials but a memorial fund has been set up at WCU and memorials may be made to give.wcu.edu/scearce. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the family of Mr. Scearce. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 17, 2019