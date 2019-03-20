Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Shea Jordan. View Sign

Michael “Shea” Jordan, 50, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home. He was born Nov. 18, 1968 in Forsyth County. He graduated from Davie County High School, Class of 1987. Michael worked and “retired” from Chandler Concrete. He loved his family, his country, his president, motorcycles, Duke basketball, and the Dallas Cowboys. Michael is survived by his wife of 26 years, Deana Mabe Jordan; children, Justin Jordan and Jaysa Jordan of the home; father, Mike Jordan (Vicky) of Salisbury; Jewell Stokes (Pappy Andy) of Mocksville; sister, Shannon Jordan of Kinston; brother, Zach Stokes (Amy) of Mocksville; brother, Adam Jordan (Traci) of Rockwell; brothers from other mothers, Johnny Waller and Jeff Lomax; and a large family of nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Service: There will be a Celebration of Life held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith, 100 South Main St., Faith, NC 28041. Following the service, the family will recieve friends at the home. If you or someone you love suffers from Sleep Apnea, please assist them in seeking medical treatment. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Jordan family. Online condolences may be made at

