Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241

Michael Wayne Earnhardt, 52, of Salisbury, ran to Jesus with open arms on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born December 27, 1967, in Concord, to Mary Overton Earnhardt and the late Wiley Henry Earnhardt. Michael was a graduate of Goose Creek High School in Goose Creek, SC. He was a life long member of Rock Grove United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Michael began working as soon as he could and was employed by Brendle's in Salisbury, Pike, and Shoe Show in Kannapolis where he worked in Inventory Control. In addition to his father, various other family members welcomed him in Heaven. Michael is survived by his mother, Mary Overton Earnhardt; sister, Michelle Earnhardt of Salisbury; nephews, James and Scott; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Rock Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Tommy Conder officiating. The family will greet friends and relatives following the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Rowan County, P.O. Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145 or the Education Fund at Rock Grove UMC, 1048 Shuping Mill Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Earnhardt family. Online condolences may be made at

