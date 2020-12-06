Michella Thomas Hartley, 55, died December 1, 2020 under Hospice Care in Charlotte. Born in 1965 in Rowan County, the daughter of Michael Dennis Thomas and Ruth Bell Thomas. She was the wife of John Hartley of Salisbury, her high school sweetheart. She graduated from North Rowan High School where she was a cheerleader. Following High School she attended Rowan Community College. She worked in the restaurant industry in food management and enjoyed many happy years at the Salisbury VA. She was a member of First Baptist Church Salisbury. She loved to attend Bible Study, make gifts of her cross-stitch, do large jig-saw puzzles and play cards. She was a very kind and loving person. She will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John Hartley; one son, John Robert Hartley of Charlotte; one brother, Michael Dennis Thomas Jr. of Salisbury; one sister, Tammie Thomas Stanton of Henderson; four grandchildren, Pharris Makroum, Yaseen Makroum, Lonnie Burris, and Jayla Johnson. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Hartley Johnson. Also left to cherish her memory is her extended family, Brad & Debbie Garrigues, Ann & Anita Hartley, James, Rob & Carol Featherstone and Friends, Archie & Jodi Tucker and Tim Nesbitt. Service: A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm in The Prayer Chapel at First Baptist Church, Salisbury, by Dr. Brad Garrigues. Special music will be provided by Archie Tucker. Visitation: The family will receive friends following the service in the Prayer Chapel of First Baptist Church Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethal Colony of Mercy, Lenior. *** Please note that temperatures will be taken prior to entry to the service and masks will be required at all times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store