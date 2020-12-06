1/1
Michella Thomas Hartley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michella Thomas Hartley, 55, died December 1, 2020 under Hospice Care in Charlotte. Born in 1965 in Rowan County, the daughter of Michael Dennis Thomas and Ruth Bell Thomas. She was the wife of John Hartley of Salisbury, her high school sweetheart. She graduated from North Rowan High School where she was a cheerleader. Following High School she attended Rowan Community College. She worked in the restaurant industry in food management and enjoyed many happy years at the Salisbury VA. She was a member of First Baptist Church Salisbury. She loved to attend Bible Study, make gifts of her cross-stitch, do large jig-saw puzzles and play cards. She was a very kind and loving person. She will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John Hartley; one son, John Robert Hartley of Charlotte; one brother, Michael Dennis Thomas Jr. of Salisbury; one sister, Tammie Thomas Stanton of Henderson; four grandchildren, Pharris Makroum, Yaseen Makroum, Lonnie Burris, and Jayla Johnson. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Hartley Johnson. Also left to cherish her memory is her extended family, Brad & Debbie Garrigues, Ann & Anita Hartley, James, Rob & Carol Featherstone and Friends, Archie & Jodi Tucker and Tim Nesbitt. Service: A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm in The Prayer Chapel at First Baptist Church, Salisbury, by Dr. Brad Garrigues. Special music will be provided by Archie Tucker. Visitation: The family will receive friends following the service in the Prayer Chapel of First Baptist Church Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethal Colony of Mercy, Lenior. *** Please note that temperatures will be taken prior to entry to the service and masks will be required at all times.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved