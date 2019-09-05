Michelle Bare Hill, 52, of China Grove, NC passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 18, 1967 in Rowan County, NC to Billy Joe Bare of Richfield, NC and Carlotta Sue Cox Bare of China Grove, NC. She was an interior designer for Anne/Rowland and Bare Furniture. Surviving is her husband, Cary Richard Hill; son, Damien Pena of Waynesville, NC; daughter, Adriana Dameron of Hickory, NC; brother, Marc Bare of Mt Pleasant, NC; sisters, Melanie Bare of Unionville, NC, Mitzi Bare of China Grove, NC and Meredith Bare of Concord, NC; 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 5, 2019