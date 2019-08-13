Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Drake. View Sign Service Information Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home 16901 Old Statesville Road Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-892-9669 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sorden-Lewis Funeral Home Riverside , IA View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM American Legion Post 457 Lone Tree, , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle Drake, 40, of Concord, passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on July 19, 1979, to Richard and Rita Lear. Michelle was a 1997 graduate at Highland High School in Riverside, Iowa. She then went on to Iowa Wesleyan in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, on a volleyball scholarship, graduating with a degree in marketing. In 2003, she married the love of her life, Casey Drake. They have three beautiful children: Talan (14), Hannah (10) and Kahne (7). Michelle was employed by CF Parks, Inc as Director of Operations, a recent major promotion. She just completed the Certified Financial Planner education requirement which is a 2-year process and also completed the Advanced Topics Symposium in Boston, Mass. Michelle wore many hats, she was a Racing Mom, Football Mom, Soccer Mom and was on the board for the Odell Recreation Association. She leaves behind her loving husband Casey and their three children, Talan, Hannah and Kahne; her parents, Richard and Rita Lear: her sisters, Laura (Dan) Striegel, Stephanie (Mark) Lear, Lisa (Dean) Humke and Dixie (Andy) Abbott;. and her nephews and nieces, Cody (Brittnee) Schneider, Kyle (Katrina) Schneider, Colton Schneider, Michael and Lauren Mitchell, Brandon and Tyler Striegel and Bryce and Cole Abbott. Michelle was preceded in death by her grandparents Joe and Leona Lear and Melvin and Virginia Chenoweth. Michelle in her short time on earth lived life fuller than most. Through volunteering, traveling and having adventures with her family, she was the life of the party and everyone gravitated toward her fun and spontaneous personality. Whether you knew her for 10 minutes or 40 years she was going to make you have fun and probably get you onto a dance floor or singing karaoke. Visitation: North Carolina Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 12 2019 from , 4-7 p.m. at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078. Iowa Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Sorden-Lewis Funeral Home, Riverside, Iowa . Services: Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 457, Lone Tree, Iowa. The burial will take place at the Lone Tree Cemetary with a luncheon to follow at the American Legion Post 457, Lone Tree, Iowa. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Drake Family at the Green State Credit Union, Iowa City, Iowa. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family.

Michelle Drake, 40, of Concord, passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on July 19, 1979, to Richard and Rita Lear. Michelle was a 1997 graduate at Highland High School in Riverside, Iowa. She then went on to Iowa Wesleyan in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, on a volleyball scholarship, graduating with a degree in marketing. In 2003, she married the love of her life, Casey Drake. They have three beautiful children: Talan (14), Hannah (10) and Kahne (7). Michelle was employed by CF Parks, Inc as Director of Operations, a recent major promotion. She just completed the Certified Financial Planner education requirement which is a 2-year process and also completed the Advanced Topics Symposium in Boston, Mass. Michelle wore many hats, she was a Racing Mom, Football Mom, Soccer Mom and was on the board for the Odell Recreation Association. She leaves behind her loving husband Casey and their three children, Talan, Hannah and Kahne; her parents, Richard and Rita Lear: her sisters, Laura (Dan) Striegel, Stephanie (Mark) Lear, Lisa (Dean) Humke and Dixie (Andy) Abbott;. and her nephews and nieces, Cody (Brittnee) Schneider, Kyle (Katrina) Schneider, Colton Schneider, Michael and Lauren Mitchell, Brandon and Tyler Striegel and Bryce and Cole Abbott. Michelle was preceded in death by her grandparents Joe and Leona Lear and Melvin and Virginia Chenoweth. Michelle in her short time on earth lived life fuller than most. Through volunteering, traveling and having adventures with her family, she was the life of the party and everyone gravitated toward her fun and spontaneous personality. Whether you knew her for 10 minutes or 40 years she was going to make you have fun and probably get you onto a dance floor or singing karaoke. Visitation: North Carolina Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 12 2019 from , 4-7 p.m. at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078. Iowa Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Sorden-Lewis Funeral Home, Riverside, Iowa . Services: Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 457, Lone Tree, Iowa. The burial will take place at the Lone Tree Cemetary with a luncheon to follow at the American Legion Post 457, Lone Tree, Iowa. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Drake Family at the Green State Credit Union, Iowa City, Iowa. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close