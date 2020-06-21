Milbron Eddie Potts Jr.
Milbron Eddie Potts, Jr., 64, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence. Born December 16, 1955 in Davidson County he was a son of the late Milbron Eddie Potts, Sr. and Mildred Atkins Potts. He was a graduate of West Davidson High School. He was employed with NC Finishing Company for 27 years where he was a Supervisor in the Bleach House and retired from Phillip Morris. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Potts. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirlene Gaskey Potts, they would have celebrated their 46th anniversary on June 30th; son, Brian Potts of the home; and a sister, Connie Martin of Lexington. Service: Private services were held for the family by Pastor Kelly Frady and music provided by Kristy Frady. Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul's Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Potts family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
