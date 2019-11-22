Mildred Alexander Cheek, 81, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born May 17, 1938 in Gaston County, NC to the late Viola Hubbard Alexander and Walter Franklin Alexander, she earned her Masters of Education from Appalachian State University. Mrs. Cheek was a teacher for 33 years until her retirement. Mrs. Cheek was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury where she sang in the church choir and sang for 20 years in the Living Christmas Tree. She was a member of the Esther Missionary Group and active in Sunday school. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa teaching sorority, active with , a member of the Gold & Silver Group, active with Meals on Wheels and in a Bridge Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Kenneth Cheek, Jr. on July 19, 1999 and siblings, Mishelle Alexander, Patricia Alexander, Janice A. Griffin, Carol Alexander Moore, and Walter Eugene Alexander. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Richard Aubrey Cheek and wife Wendy; daughter, Kelley Cheek Dotson and husband Frankie; grandchildren, Taryn Higgins, Holly Winn, Carson Cheek and Ryan Cheek and several nieces and nephews. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Kenneth Lance and Rev. Brian Farmer officiating. Burial will be in City Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to SE Region, Rowan County , 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Cheek family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 22, 2019