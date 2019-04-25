Mildred Earnhardt Teeter, 103, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Autumn Care of Salisbury. Born in Faith, NC on October 13, 1915, she was the daughter of the late Bertie Maggie Mae Wilhelm Earnhardt and Leroy Lafayette Earnhardt, Sr. Ms. Teeter worked as a seamstress of children's clothes. She was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church, was active in Women's Circle, and was a Gold Star Mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Gray Teeter and Roger Linn Teeter. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Ron Teeter (Brenda) of Monroe, NC; daughter-in- law, Carol Teeter; grandchildren, Karen Rogers, Kevin Teeter, Kenneth Teeter and Brett Teeter (Ashley); nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation: 2:00-2:45 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church Family Life Center, 205 S. Main St, Faith, NC 28041. Service: 3:00 PM Friday at Faith Lutheran Church Sanctuary with the Rev. Randy Drafts officiating. Burial will follow in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 205 S. Main St, Faith, NC 28041. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Teeter family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 25, 2019