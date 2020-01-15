Mildred Irene Brown Goodman, 96, of Salisbury passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Compass Healthcare in Spencer. Born in Rowan County on January 10, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Bessie Edna Throneburg Brown and the late Benjamin Franklin Brown. Mildred worked as a seamstress at Rowan Manufacturing for many years she loved the Lord and loved spending time with her family especially her four boys. In addition to her parents Mildred was preceded in death by her, son, Roger Goodman, brother, Benji Brown and her sister Norma Brown. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Wayne Goodman, Jerry Goodman and Steve Goodman all of Salisbury, grandchildren, Marilyn Goodman, Joan Goodman, Scott Goodman and his wife Bethany, Brian Goodman and his wife Jennifer and Chris Goodman, great-grandchildren, Blanden Goodman, Brinley Goodman, Tyler Goodman, Haven Goodman, Grace Goodman and Edyn Goodman. A private family service will be held at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Goodman family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 15, 2020