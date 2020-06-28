Mildred Kepley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Shuping Kepley, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Citadel in Salisbury. Born April 20, 1935 in Rowan County she was a daughter of the late Mazie Rufty Shuping and Marvin Andrew Shuping. She was a graduate of Cleveland High school and was employed with Dr. William Smith Kirk as an Assistant Orthodontist for 43 years. She was a lifetime member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Lee (Bennie) Kepley April 12, 2001; brother Norman Shuping on February 26, 2019. Surviving are her sister, Carolyn Shuping Shank (Jerry) of Mooresville; sister-in-law Pauline Shuping of Spencer and numerous nieces and nephews. Service: A Private Entombment will be in the Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 4401 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28147 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105—1905. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Kepley family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved