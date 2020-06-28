Mildred Shuping Kepley, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Citadel in Salisbury. Born April 20, 1935 in Rowan County she was a daughter of the late Mazie Rufty Shuping and Marvin Andrew Shuping. She was a graduate of Cleveland High school and was employed with Dr. William Smith Kirk as an Assistant Orthodontist for 43 years. She was a lifetime member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Lee (Bennie) Kepley April 12, 2001; brother Norman Shuping on February 26, 2019. Surviving are her sister, Carolyn Shuping Shank (Jerry) of Mooresville; sister-in-law Pauline Shuping of Spencer and numerous nieces and nephews. Service: A Private Entombment will be in the Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 4401 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28147 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105—1905. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Kepley family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.