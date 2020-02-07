Mildred Irene Upright Lawing, 84, passed away Thursday morning, February 6, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, following a period of declining health. Born September 3, 1935 in Iredell County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Irene Rimer Upright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Gladys Morgan Brown, Robert Junior Upright, Ray Daniel Upright, Barbara Upright Crisco, Sadie Jean Dewitt and Phyllis Upright Thompson. Mildred had retired from Cannon Mills after 40 years of loyal service. Following her retirement, she enjoyed working with her sister at Dynasty One Hair Salon. A faithful member of God's Church of Faith, she enjoyed bowling with her sister and niece at Foxfire Lanes. Mrs. Lawing loved all of her family and enjoyed time spent with them. An amazing cook, her family cherishes the wonderful meals she often prepared for them. A loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family members left with fond memories include her husband of 66 years, Ronald Edward Lawing; her children, Linda Salter (Andre') and Mark Lawing (Sharon); her grandchildren, Brandi Smith (James), Mark Yow, Natalie Tipton (Brandon), Zackary Lawing, Haley Lawing, Jason Salter (Melody) and Erin Galletto; 8 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Carolyn Bentley (Jim), Joyce Bowden (Sidney), Betty Morgan and Luther “Bud” Upright (Peggy). The family will receive friends Sunday, February 9 th from 12:30-2:00 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate the life of Mrs. Lawing will begin at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, conducted by Rev. Jeff Upright. Mrs. Lawing will be laid to rest at Carolina Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hearts of Hope of NC, 5654 Foster Rd., Liberty, NC 27298 or to God's Church of Faith, 811 Elm Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081. On-line condolences may be made to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 7, 2020