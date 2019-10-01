Mildred “Micky” Crutchfield Click, 92, of Greensboro and formerly of Oak Creek Retirement Center in Burlington, passed away on Thursday, 9/26/2019 at Hospice Home of High Point. A native of Danville, Va., Micky was the wife of Charles Shirley Click, who survives, and the daughter of Robert Emory Crutchfield and Ottie Meadows Crutchfield, both deceased. She was the office manager for Olde Forest Racquet Club in Elon from 1972 until 1987. After retirement, Charles and Micky moved to Oriental, NC and lived there for 16 years before moving back to the Burlington area. In addition to her husband Charles, Micky is survived by a daughter, Bobbi Click Adderton and her husband Jerry, of Fort Mill, SC; a son, Charles Steven “Chip” Click and his wife Sondra, of Jamestown; and a granddaughter, Allison Adderton, of Los Angeles. Micky was preceded in death by a brother, Robert A. Crutchfield. The family will receive friends to celebrate Micky's life on Tuesday 10/1/2019 at Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the columbarium at Unity Presbyterian Church, Woodleaf, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or to the Joseph and Kathleen Bryan Alzheimer's Research Center, 2200 W. Main Street, Suite A 200, Durham, NC 27705. Online condolences may be shared at www.richandthompson.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 1, 2019